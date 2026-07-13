Composers Conference: CMW Artists-in-Residence Concert #2
Composers Conference: CMW Artists-in-Residence Concert #2
Join the Composers Conference CMW Artists-in-Residence and Ensemble members for a sophisticated evening of chamber music featuring works by Henryson, Schubert, Thompson, and Medtner. This intimate performance showcases a full ensemble of world-class musicians including pianos, violins, viola, cello, oboe, and clarinet for just $10 per person.
Michelle Farah, oboe; Rane Moore, clarinet; Steve Beck, piano; David Kaplan, piano; Marina Kifferstein, violin; Jessica Tong, violin; Leah Asher, viola; Ashley Bathgate, cello; Emily Brausa, cello