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Composers Conference: CMW Artists-in-Residence Concert #2

Composers Conference: CMW Artists-in-Residence Concert #2

Join the Composers Conference CMW Artists-in-Residence and Ensemble members for a sophisticated evening of chamber music featuring works by Henryson, Schubert, Thompson, and Medtner. This intimate performance showcases a full ensemble of world-class musicians including pianos, violins, viola, cello, oboe, and clarinet for just $10 per person.

Michelle Farah, oboe; Rane Moore, clarinet; Steve Beck, piano; David Kaplan, piano; Marina Kifferstein, violin; Jessica Tong, violin; Leah Asher, viola; Ashley Bathgate, cello; Emily Brausa, cello

Avaloch Farm Music Institute
$10
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Composers Conference
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
https://www.composersconference.org/chamber-music-workshop
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
16 Hardy Lane
Boscawen, New Hampshire 03303
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
https://www.avalochfarmmusic.org/

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