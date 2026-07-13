Composers Conference: CMW Artists-in-Residence Concert #1
Composers Conference: CMW Artists-in-Residence Concert #1
Join the Composers Conference's CMW Artists-in-Residence and Conference Ensemble members for an exquisite evening of chamber music featuring works by Prokofiev, Mozart, Martinu, and Mendelssohn. This professional showcase features a world-class ensemble of piano, strings, and woodwinds with tickets available for just $10 per person.
Michelle Farah, oboe; Rane Moore, clarinet; Steve Beck, piano; David Kaplan, piano; Marina Kifferstein, violin; Jessica Tong, violin; Leah Asher, violin/viola; Kurt Rohde, viola; Ashley Bathgate, cello; Emily Brausa, cello