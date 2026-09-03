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Community Day

Community Day

If you've been thinking about visiting the Currier Museum of Art for the first time or coming back for the 100th, you'll want to join us for our FREE Community Day.

The celebration of natural beauty in the Radical Quiet exhibition shapes a day of experiences for all ages and abilities at the Currier.

Featuring the Society for the Protection of NH Forests, opportunities abound to see, learn, experience, and thrive. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to meet artists featured in Radical Quiet: Contemporary Drawings by Victoria Elbroch, Nancy Friese, and Margot Glass.

Things to Do:
🍂 Make nature-inspired art from 10 AM to 3 PM in the classroom studio
🤝 Tour the galleries with Radical Quiet artists at 1 PM, 2 PM, and 3 PM
🌳 Meet the NH Forest Society by stopping by their table (all day)
🖼️ Explore the museum (all day)

Currier Museum of Art
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Currier Museum of Art
150 Ash Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03104
603-669-6144
visitor@currier.org
https://www.currier.org/

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