Community Art Festival
Community Art Festival
Join us in the fields of Castle in the Clouds for our annual Community Arts Festival! The festival features dozens of crafters, artists, and community organizations. There will be a scavenger hunt, food trucks, and music throughout the day.
Castle in the Clouds
08:00 PM - 04:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Castle in the Clouds
Artist Group Info
programs@castleintheclouds.org
Castle in the Clouds
455 Old Mountain RoadMoultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
(603) 476-5900
info@castleintheclouds.org