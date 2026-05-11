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Community Art Festival

Community Art Festival

Join us in the fields of Castle in the Clouds for our annual Community Arts Festival! The festival features dozens of crafters, artists, and community organizations. There will be a scavenger hunt, food trucks, and music throughout the day.

Castle in the Clouds
08:00 PM - 04:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Castle in the Clouds

Artist Group Info

programs@castleintheclouds.org
Castle in the Clouds
455 Old Mountain Road
Moultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
(603) 476-5900
info@castleintheclouds.org
https://www.castleintheclouds.org/

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