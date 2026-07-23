Come to Classical: Sebago Long Lake Music Festival
Come to Classical: Sebago Long Lake Music Festival
SAINT-SAËNS: Fantasie for Violin and Harp, Op. 124; DEBUSSY: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp; BRAHMS: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25
Laura Gilbert, flute; Todd Phillips, violin; Matthew Sinno, viola; Wendy Sutter, cello; Stacey Shames, harp; Mihae Lee, piano
The Majestic Cafe opens to patrons at 6:30 PM for wine, beer, craft cocktails and mocktails, selected soft drinks, and bottled water.
The Majestic Theatre
$5-$35
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main StreetConway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org