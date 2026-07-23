Come to Classical: Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

SAINT-SAËNS: Fantasie for Violin and Harp, Op. 124; DEBUSSY: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp; BRAHMS: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25

Laura Gilbert, flute; Todd Phillips, violin; Matthew Sinno, viola; Wendy Sutter, cello; Stacey Shames, harp; Mihae Lee, piano

The Majestic Cafe opens to patrons at 6:30 PM for wine, beer, craft cocktails and mocktails, selected soft drinks, and bottled water.