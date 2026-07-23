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Come to Classical: Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Come to Classical: Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

SAINT-SAËNS: Fantasie for Violin and Harp, Op. 124; DEBUSSY: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp; BRAHMS: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25

Laura Gilbert, flute; Todd Phillips, violin; Matthew Sinno, viola; Wendy Sutter, cello; Stacey Shames, harp; Mihae Lee, piano

The Majestic Cafe opens to patrons at 6:30 PM for wine, beer, craft cocktails and mocktails, selected soft drinks, and bottled water.

The Majestic Theatre
$5-$35
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
conwaymajestic.com

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