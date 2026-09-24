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Come Find Your Roots: An Introduction to Genealogy

Come Find Your Roots: An Introduction to Genealogy

Join Chris Gallagher as he shares 20 years of research experience for an introduction to genealogy. This program will give you an overview of steps you can use to research your ancestry. Using web-based tools such as Ancestry.com, 23 and ME, Family Search , and Newspaper.com, you will learn how to use DNA analysis as well as records from court houses, churches, libraries, and cemeteries. Follow up appointments will be available with Chris at DPL to support your journey of discovery!

Dublin Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Dublin Public Library
friends@dplnh.org
https://www.dplnh.org/friends-of-the-dublin-public-library.html
Dublin Public Library
1114 Main Street
Dublin, New Hampshire 03444
6035638658
info@dplnh.org
https://www.dplnh.org/

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