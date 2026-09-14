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Come Back to Calm

Come Back to Calm

A slow, guided day designed to settle an overstimulated nervous system. This event is a one-day retreat to discover all the Center has to offer, including morning yoga and sound bath, a workshop on tarot reading and the healing power of crystals. The afternoon sessions start off with a catered lunch then ease into a group psychic healing and breathwork sessions. Individual sessions with the practitioners are also available after 3 PM.

Holistic Alignment Healing Center
$303
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Source Retreats NH
6032731690
info@sourceretreatsnh.com
https://www.sourceretreatsnh.com

Artist Group Info

info@sourceretreatsnh.com
Holistic Alignment Healing Center
22 Interstate Dr
Somersworth, New Hampshire 03878

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