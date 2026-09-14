Come Back to Calm
Come Back to Calm
A slow, guided day designed to settle an overstimulated nervous system. This event is a one-day retreat to discover all the Center has to offer, including morning yoga and sound bath, a workshop on tarot reading and the healing power of crystals. The afternoon sessions start off with a catered lunch then ease into a group psychic healing and breathwork sessions. Individual sessions with the practitioners are also available after 3 PM.
Holistic Alignment Healing Center
$303
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Source Retreats NH
6032731690
info@sourceretreatsnh.com
Artist Group Info
info@sourceretreatsnh.com
Holistic Alignment Healing Center
22 Interstate DrSomersworth, New Hampshire 03878