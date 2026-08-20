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Collected Stories - A Play

Collected Stories - A Play

Collected Stories - A Play
September 4, 5, & 6
By David Margulies

Collected Stories is a play by Donald Margulies and features Rebecca Cole & Kate Middleton. Directed by Jordan Ahnquist. This fierce play follows the relationship of an established author and her ambitious protégé, examining the fine line between artistic ownership and betrayal.

Collected Stories is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Special thanks to Collected Stories show sponsor The Foothills Restaurant… food for thought-provoking plays!

The Barnstormers Theatre
$52
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Barnstormers Theatre
603-323-8500
tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
http://barnstormerstheatre.org

Artist Group Info

tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
The Barnstormers Theatre
104 Main Street PO Box 434
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-8500
tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
http://barnstormerstheatre.org

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