Collected Stories - A Play

September 4, 5, & 6

By David Margulies

Collected Stories is a play by Donald Margulies and features Rebecca Cole & Kate Middleton. Directed by Jordan Ahnquist. This fierce play follows the relationship of an established author and her ambitious protégé, examining the fine line between artistic ownership and betrayal.

Collected Stories is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Special thanks to Collected Stories show sponsor The Foothills Restaurant… food for thought-provoking plays!

