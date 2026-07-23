Colburn Park Traditional Music Festival

The Colburn Park Trad Music Festival returns to downtown Lebanon for the second time, bringing workshops, dancing, jamming, and performances to the community. Hosted by Upper Valley Music Center, this weekend-long gathering brings some of the best musicians in New England, all dedicated to passing along tradition through performance and teaching.

The festival includes many events in Colburn Park that are free and open to the public, including an evening contra dance, jam sessions, performances, an instrument petting zoo, and a community dance especially for families on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re so excited to bring this festival back for a second year with even more activities and to welcome the whole community to participate,” says Erin Smith, Upper Valley Music Center’s Program Director.

Participants may register to participate in workshops led by UVMC Faculty members and guest instructors. Workshop topics include ensemble playing, chords and rhythm, fiddle cross-tuning, folk song accompaniment, and a harp circle. Participants can learn tunes from a variety of traditions including Scottish, New England, and Quebec, in sessions that are open to all instruments.

On Saturday evening, the instructors come together for a performance, with tickets on sale to the public. Performers include Jeremiah McLane, Rachel Clemente, Liz Faiella, Dan Faiella, Amy Cann, George Fowler and Andrew VanNorstrand.

Jeremiah McLane, one of the festival co-directors, has been teaching at Upper Valley Music Center for more than a decade, while his partner in planning Rachel Clemente joined the faculty in 2024. Both have years of experience teaching and performing at festivals, and McLane has organized weekend events through the Floating Bridge Music Camp.

The festival will take place in downtown Lebanon, NH, primarily at Upper Valley Music Center, the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, and Colburn Park.

Learn more at uvmusic.org.

