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CMC Community Forum

CMC Community Forum

Please join us for our CMC Community Forum on Wednesday, September 9, at 4:30 p.m. in the Roy Auditorium.

The Community Forum will be an opportunity to come together as a community, hear updates, and engage in conversation around the topics that matter to us.

Please RSVP using the link below or respond directly to this email. As part of the RSVP, we also invite you to share any questions or topics you would like to see addressed during the forum.

Catholic Medical Center
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Catholic Medical Center
lindsay.kaled@hcahealthcare.com
CatholicMC.com
Catholic Medical Center
100 McGregor Street (Roy Auditorium)
Manchester , New Hampshire 03102
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=dW1aM-vDGkusCNSTOIFsoCq52E3S3VNGgjoRd2Wx2ORUQkZTN0E4MDlXVVVWWThORE5ONzRJNVRWNS4u

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