Please join us for our CMC Community Forum on Wednesday, September 9, at 4:30 p.m. in the Roy Auditorium.

The Community Forum will be an opportunity to come together as a community, hear updates, and engage in conversation around the topics that matter to us.

Please RSVP using the link below or respond directly to this email. As part of the RSVP, we also invite you to share any questions or topics you would like to see addressed during the forum.

