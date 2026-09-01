Clay Hill Farm Presents: POE: ASYLUM

This October, step into the dark, atmospheric world of 19th-century gothic horror as Clay Hill Farm hosts Edgar Allan Poe’s ASYLUM-a unique, theatrical dining event that seamlessly weaves literature, fine dining, and psychological suspense. Set against the crisp autumn backdrop of Clay Hill Farm Restaurant, this exclusive production transforms the venue into an unhinged Victorian estate where the lines between sanity, and delusion completely blur.

Drawing inspiration from Poe’s brilliant dark comedy The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether, the evening is hosted by the charismatic yet deeply eccentric Monsieur Maillard. As guests enjoy a multi-course dinner, what begins as an elegant autumn feast slowly unravels into a thrilling psychological descent. Edgar Allan Poe’s ASYLUM offers a pure, atmospheric performance where Poe’s iconic prose is delivered directly to tables between courses.

Diners will experience tour-de-force dramatic performances of Poe’s most celebrated masterpieces-moving from the creeping, visceral horror of Berenice during dinner, to the breathless, manic paranoia of The Tell-Tale Heart and the haunting, tragic melancholy of The Raven over dessert. The Halloween season comes to life with the works of Edgar Allan Poe, candlelight, Clay Hill's devilishly delicious fare, and an eerie estate staff delivering a masterclass in classic gothic horror designed specifically for this intimate Clay Hill experience.

Edgar Allan Poe’s ASYLUM will run on select dates from October 21st through November 5th at Clay Hill Farm. Seating is strictly limited to maintain an intimate parlor atmosphere, and advance reservations are required.