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Clay Beer and Bites: Medallion Bowl

Clay Beer and Bites: Medallion Bowl

Join us for an evening of pottery-making and Farm-Fresh Beer & Food, hosted in partnership with Throwback Brewery. Come create a Medallion Bowl in a friendly and creative atmosphere!
In this hands-on session, you’ll create your very own unique Bowl using a variety of clay construction techniques, texture tools, and decorations. This session is designed for all skill levels. After the session, our studio staff will glaze and fire your creations, making them ready for pick-up approximately four weeks after the workshop.
This workshop will be held at THROWBACK Brewery
7 Hobbs Road, North Hampton NH.
Food & Drink are available for purchase during the event!

Throwback Brewery
85 per person
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dover Pottery Studio
603-493-4749
info@doverpottery.studio
http://doverpottery.studio
Throwback Brewery
7 Hobbs Road
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862

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