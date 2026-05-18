Circle Mirror Transformation
Circle Mirror Transformation
Circle Mirror Transformation, by Annie Baker, is a quietly funny and deeply human play that follows five strangers who sign up for a community center acting class in a small Vermont town. Through awkward warm-ups, improv games, and unexpected personal revelations, the group forms connections they never anticipated. What begins as a simple class becomes a tender exploration of vulnerability, identity, and the small but meaningful ways we change each other. Both humorous and touching, Circle Mirror
Transformation shows how ordinary people come to understand themselves and one another in surprising ways.
Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with select matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm.
Show Dates:
Friday, July 24 - 7:30PM
Saturday, July 25 - 2:00PM
Saturday, July 25 - 7:30PM
Thursday, July 30 - 2:00PM
Thursday, July 30 - 7:30PM
Friday, July 31 - 7:30PM
Saturday, August 1 - 2:00PM
Saturday, August 1 - 7:30PM
CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)