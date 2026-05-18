Circle Mirror Transformation, by Annie Baker, is a quietly funny and deeply human play that follows five strangers who sign up for a community center acting class in a small Vermont town. Through awkward warm-ups, improv games, and unexpected personal revelations, the group forms connections they never anticipated. What begins as a simple class becomes a tender exploration of vulnerability, identity, and the small but meaningful ways we change each other. Both humorous and touching, Circle Mirror

Transformation shows how ordinary people come to understand themselves and one another in surprising ways.

Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with select matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm.

Show Dates:

Friday, July 24 - 7:30PM

Saturday, July 25 - 2:00PM

Saturday, July 25 - 7:30PM

Thursday, July 30 - 2:00PM

Thursday, July 30 - 7:30PM

Friday, July 31 - 7:30PM

Saturday, August 1 - 2:00PM

Saturday, August 1 - 7:30PM

﻿CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)