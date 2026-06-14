Chris Brubeck's Triple Play
Chris Brubeck's Triple Play
Triple Play is the name given to three outstanding and versatile musicians, Peter Madcat Ruth (on harmonica, guitar, jaw harp, percussion & vocals), Joel Brown, (folk and classical acoustic guitar and vocals) and Chris Brubeck (electric bass, bass trombone, piano & vocals). Collectively they bring a rare level of joy, virtuosity, and American spirit to the folk, blues, jazz and classical music they perform.
https://www.chrisbrubeckstripleplay.com/
Sawyer Center Theater at Colby-Sawyer College
Adults $30, Students Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Summer Music Associates
6035268234
info@summermusicassociates.com
Artist Group Info
ntripp22@comcast.net
Sawyer Center Theater at Colby-Sawyer College
541 Main StreetNew London, New Hampshire 03257
6035268234
info@summermusicassociates.com