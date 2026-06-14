Chris Brubeck's Triple Play

Triple Play is the name given to three outstanding and versatile musicians, Peter Madcat Ruth (on harmonica, guitar, jaw harp, percussion & vocals), Joel Brown, (folk and classical acoustic guitar and vocals) and Chris Brubeck (electric bass, bass trombone, piano & vocals). Collectively they bring a rare level of joy, virtuosity, and American spirit to the folk, blues, jazz and classical music they perform.

https://www.chrisbrubeckstripleplay.com/

https://www.chrisbrubeckstripleplay.com/recordings