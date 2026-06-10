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Choir! Choir! Choir! presents Landslide: an epic Fleetwood Mac Sing-Along

Choir! Choir! Choir! presents Landslide: an epic Fleetwood Mac Sing-Along

Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! So get ready to laugh, dance and SING! your hearts out with hundreds of other music-lovers just like you. It’s like a big birthday party for the greatest songs of all time and you’re invited! Nothing feels better than belting out song like these with a room full of Fleetwood Mac fans! Channel your inner Stevie Nicks, grab your best friends and frenemies, and create harmonies that you won’t believe! Landslide: An EPIC Fleetwood Mac Sing-Along will be the most fun you’ve had in years. The Majestic Cafe opens to patrons at 6:30 PM for wine, beer, craft cocktails and mocktails, selected soft drinks, and bottled water.

The Majestic Theatre
$35-$55
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
conwaymajestic.com

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