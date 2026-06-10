Choir! Choir! Choir! presents Landslide: an epic Fleetwood Mac Sing-Along

Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! So get ready to laugh, dance and SING! your hearts out with hundreds of other music-lovers just like you. It’s like a big birthday party for the greatest songs of all time and you’re invited! Nothing feels better than belting out song like these with a room full of Fleetwood Mac fans! Channel your inner Stevie Nicks, grab your best friends and frenemies, and create harmonies that you won’t believe! Landslide: An EPIC Fleetwood Mac Sing-Along will be the most fun you’ve had in years. The Majestic Cafe opens to patrons at 6:30 PM for wine, beer, craft cocktails and mocktails, selected soft drinks, and bottled water.