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CHILIFEST CONTEST and FREE FIREWORKS - Hosted by Eliot and Kittery American Memorial Post 188

CHILIFEST CONTEST and FREE FIREWORKS - Hosted by Eliot and Kittery American Memorial Post 188

Join us at the Eliot Boat Basin at 90 Hammond Lane in Eliot, Maine, for this annual fundraising event, hosted by the Eliot and Kittery American Memorial Post 188! Proceeds will help support local food insecurity and area Veterans in need. Tickets to participate in the Chili Tasting Contest are $12 p/person or 2/$20. Kids 12 and under can participate for FREE! 5:30 - 7:30 PM for chili event. FREE FIREWORKS at 8 PM managed and sponsored by the Eliot Festival Days. FREE Parking. FREE LIVE Music. Bake sale items, popcorn, hot dogs and beverages available for sale.

Date and Time: Fri, 25 Sep 2026 17:30 - Fri, 25 Sep 2026 21:00

Venue Details: Eliot Boat Basin, 90 Hammond Lane, Eliot, Maine, 03903, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Eliot Boat Basin
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eliot and Kittery American Memorial Post 188
207-337-1515
loribarrettbroker@gmail.com
Eliot Boat Basin
90 Hammond Lane
Eliot, Maine 03903

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