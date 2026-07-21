CHEERS! - NHAA's First Cup Show Opening Reception

Portsmouth, NH — Raise a Glass to Handmade Cups. New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) is excited to present Cheers!, a juried exhibition featuring functional cups, mugs, and drinking vessels made by New England artists and craftspeople. Artists were encouraged to reimagine and stretch what a cup can be, while working in food-safe ceramics. All works are for sale, functional, and encouraged to be taken home and enjoyed upon purchase. Juried by the NHAA Curatorial Team made up of rotating artist members, NHAA staff, board members, and advisors, Cheers! pushes conceptual interpretations of the functionality, material, and look of drinking vessels.

You will find handcrafted cups that embody beauty through thoughtful, minimalist form and playfully humorous cups that appear to have crawled right out of the ocean. The functional nature of these works demands an intimacy unlike that of other art, calling the viewer to experience it in a personal, tactile way. Many artists explore different ceramic techniques—from electric to wood firing, hand-built to wheel-thrown forms, and unique glazes—that all offer various distinctive visual effects. Each vessel creates a unique experience. Some are bumpy under your fingers from dynamic, jagged forms layered with vivid color, and others are smooth and ergonomic to the right pair of hands.

Cheers! will be on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St, Portsmouth, NH, 03801, from August 5th to 30th with an opening reception on August 7th, 5-8 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.