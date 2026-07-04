© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Charenee Wade at the VJC

Charenee Wade at the VJC

New York City artist Charenee Wade has earned international recognition for her ingenuity, vibrancy, & vocal dexterity.

She currently serves on the faculty at the Aaron Copland School of Music, the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, & The Juilliard School.

Wade has performed at venues including Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Apollo, & The Jazz Standard, as well as major festivals around the world, including the Montreux Jazz Festival, Copenhagen Jazz Festival, Istanbul Jazz Festival, Spoleto Festival, Savannah Music Festival, Bern Jazz Festival, & the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, among many others.

“Ms. Wade is a jazz singer of commanding skill, an heir to the legacies of Betty Carter and Carmen McRae.” – Nate Chinen, New York Times

She will be accompanied by Eugene Uman (piano), James Macdonald (bass) & Claire Arenius (drums).

$20+ general admission (sliding scale)

Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

Vermont Jazz Center
$20+ general admission (sliding scale)
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Jazz Center
802 254 9088
gingervjc@gmail.com
www.vtjazz.org
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill #222
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
802 254 9088
gingervjc@gmail.com
www.vtjazz.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.