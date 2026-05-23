Chanticleer - Our American Journey
Chanticleer - Our American Journey
Chanticleer is an American male classical vocal ensemble based in San Francisco, California, founded in 1978. It is known for its interpretations of Renaissance music, for which they were founded, but also a wide repertoire of jazz, gospel, and contemporary classical music.
Concerts in Town at First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro
79
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org
Concerts in Town at First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro
115 S Main StWolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org