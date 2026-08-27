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Center for Wildlife's Annual Open House 2026

Center for Wildlife's Annual Open House 2026

Ever wondered what the world of conservation medicine is like? Interested in learning how to brew a tea from wild plants? Curious about the lives of native wildlife and what we can do to coexist with our animal neighbors? Maybe you've dreamed about meeting a porcupine face-to-face?

Join us on Sunday, Sept. 13th for our annual Open House day and you can find the answers to these questions and more! Immerse yourself in a day of nature-based learning and exploration for the whole community. CFW staff will host interactive workshops, lead nature walks, meet-and-greets with our ambassador animals, and offer information for the community about how we can support the wildlife amongst us as we head into fall and winter.

The Center for Wildlife
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for Wildlife
207-361-1400 ext.105
education@thecenterforwildlife.org
thecenterforwildlife.org/events

Artist Group Info

valerie@thecenterforwildlife.org
The Center for Wildlife
375 Mountain Rd.
Cape Neddick, Maine 03902
207-361-1400 ext.105
education@thecenterforwildlife.org
https://www.thecenterforwildlife.org/

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