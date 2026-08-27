Center for Wildlife's Annual Open House 2026

Ever wondered what the world of conservation medicine is like? Interested in learning how to brew a tea from wild plants? Curious about the lives of native wildlife and what we can do to coexist with our animal neighbors? Maybe you've dreamed about meeting a porcupine face-to-face?

Join us on Sunday, Sept. 13th for our annual Open House day and you can find the answers to these questions and more! Immerse yourself in a day of nature-based learning and exploration for the whole community. CFW staff will host interactive workshops, lead nature walks, meet-and-greets with our ambassador animals, and offer information for the community about how we can support the wildlife amongst us as we head into fall and winter.