CCMS Teen Folk Recital
CCMS Teen Folk Recital
Student recitals are part of the Concord Community Music School’s multi-level curriculum for private lesson students. These frequent performance opportunities help our students perform more easily, broaden their musical skills, and help them make new musical friends. This performance features our teen folk students.
This event is free of charge and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
Concord Community Music School
06:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall StConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org