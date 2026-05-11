© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

CCMS Teen Folk Recital

CCMS Teen Folk Recital

Student recitals are part of the Concord Community Music School’s multi-level curriculum for private lesson students. These frequent performance opportunities help our students perform more easily, broaden their musical skills, and help them make new musical friends. This performance features our teen folk students.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

Concord Community Music School
06:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall St
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.