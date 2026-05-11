CCMS String Department Recital

Student recitals are part of the Concord Community Music School’s multi-level curriculum for private lesson students. These frequent performance opportunities help our students perform more easily, broaden their musical skills, and help them make new musical friends. This performance features our string department students.

Ariel Slater Studio Recital – 3:00pm – Recital Hall

String Dept. Recital – 5:00pm – Recital Hall

This event is free of charge and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.