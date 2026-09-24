Director: Brian De Palma | Cast: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt, John Travolta, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen

1h 38m, R

In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from classmates at school and abuse from her fanatically pious mother (Piper Laurie) at home. When strange occurrences start happening around Carrie, she begins to suspect that she has supernatural powers. Invited to the prom by the empathetic Tommy Ross (William Katt), Carrie tries to let her guard down, but things eventually take a dark and violent turn.

PACKAGE ALERT: Pick 2 or more of our “Halloweekend” film selections using our Halloween Package and get 31% off your total. Happy Halloween!

The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, The North Country Chamber Players.