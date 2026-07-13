Carnivorous Plant Mini Bog Garden Workshop
Carnivorous Plant Mini Bog Garden Workshop
Come learn all about carnivorous plants and their benefits! In this workshop you'll get to build your own carnivorous plant mini bog garden to take home with you. One mini bog garden per person, includes 3 carnivorous plants of your choice.
Gardener's Supply Lebanon
$31.60
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Gardener's Supply
Gardener's Supply Lebanon
220 Mechanic St.Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766