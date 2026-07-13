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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Carnivorous Plant Mini Bog Garden Workshop

Carnivorous Plant Mini Bog Garden Workshop

Come learn all about carnivorous plants and their benefits! In this workshop you'll get to build your own carnivorous plant mini bog garden to take home with you. One mini bog garden per person, includes 3 carnivorous plants of your choice.

Gardener's Supply Lebanon
$31.60
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gardener's Supply
https://www.gardeners.com/
Gardener's Supply Lebanon
220 Mechanic St.
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766

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