CAPSC Benefit Concert with Yächtley Crëw

Yächtley Crëw Benefit Concert presented by Newburyport Bank

Grab your captain’s hat and kick off the weekend in nautical style!

Friday, October 9, 2026 | Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy your live yacht rock favorites while helping our neighbors find a safe place to call home. Every ticket purchased helps CAPSC provide emergency shelter, prevent homelessness, and create stability so more individuals and families have a safe place to call home.

