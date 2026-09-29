CAPSC Benefit Concert with Yächtley Crëw
CAPSC Benefit Concert with Yächtley Crëw
Yächtley Crëw Benefit Concert presented by Newburyport Bank
Grab your captain’s hat and kick off the weekend in nautical style!
Friday, October 9, 2026 | Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy your live yacht rock favorites while helping our neighbors find a safe place to call home. Every ticket purchased helps CAPSC provide emergency shelter, prevent homelessness, and create stability so more individuals and families have a safe place to call home.
Black Rock Social Club
$75 to $150
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Community Action Partnership of Strafford County
603-923-2655
advancement@straffordcap.org
Artist Group Info
Yächtley Crëw
pr@drpr.us
Black Rock Social Club
140 West RoadPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 956-9577
events@brsc.vip