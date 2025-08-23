Capital Mineral Club Presents the 62st annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
Capital Mineral Club Presents the 62st annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
The Capital Mineral Club Presents the 61st annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
Saturday, August 23, 2025 9:00AM to 5:00PM
Sunday, August 24, 2025 10:00AM to 4:00PM
At the Everett Arena,15 Loudon Road Concord, NH
Admission: $5.00 for Adults, Children under 12 free with Adult
Douglas N. Everett Arena
$5.00 per adult
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Capital Mineral Club
6037673638
steffenh@comcast.net
Artist Group Info
steffenh@comcast.net
Douglas N. Everett Arena
15 Loudon RoadConcord, New Hampshire 03301