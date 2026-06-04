Cantrip Trio Concert

Cantrip is Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, and Eric McDonald—a trio known for fearless arrangements, irresistible grooves, and a live show that’s equal parts tradition and joyful chaos.

An electrifying night of boundary-pushing folk with Cantrip—three powerhouse musicians blending swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar, and rich three-part vocals.

After 25 years of touring, Cantrip’s sound is its own kind of magic: rooted in traditional Scottish music, then joyfully “infected” with funk, metal, bluegrass, swing, and even klezmer. Expect surprises, big energy, and musicianship that hits like a spell.

- Food: No food available in the Pavilion. Pub reservations before the show are encouraged.

- Drinks: Available for purchase at the bar.

- $15 admission per person. $5 from every ticket goes to the Arts Council of Tamworth!

