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Cantrip Trio Concert

Cantrip Trio Concert

Cantrip is Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, and Eric McDonald—a trio known for fearless arrangements, irresistible grooves, and a live show that’s equal parts tradition and joyful chaos.

An electrifying night of boundary-pushing folk with Cantrip—three powerhouse musicians blending swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar, and rich three-part vocals.

After 25 years of touring, Cantrip’s sound is its own kind of magic: rooted in traditional Scottish music, then joyfully “infected” with funk, metal, bluegrass, swing, and even klezmer. Expect surprises, big energy, and musicianship that hits like a spell.

- Food: No food available in the Pavilion. Pub reservations before the show are encouraged.
- Drinks: Available for purchase at the bar.
- $15 admission per person. $5 from every ticket goes to the Arts Council of Tamworth!

Public House on Page Hill Pavilion
$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
ArtsTamworth.org

Artist Group Info

Cantrip Trio
Public House on Page Hill Pavilion
402 Page Hill Road
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
https://www.publichouseonpagehill.com/

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