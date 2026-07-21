The Inaugural Camp Resilience Leadership & Wellness Gala is an elegant evening dedicated to honoring leadership, resilience, and a lifetime of selfless service. This meaningful gathering unites community members and leaders from across our region to celebrate those who have devoted their lives to protecting others and strengthening the well-being of our communities.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Winnisquam, the evening will feature inspiring speakers, live music, demonstrations, and formal presentations highlighting the extraordinary contributions of our Military and First Responder leaders. Together, we will celebrate courage, commitment, and community while supporting the mission and future of Camp Resilience.

While this event is open to the community and public, it is made possible through the generosity of our sponsors and donors whose leadership ensures the continued impact of Camp Resilience’s work.