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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Camp Resilience Leadership & Wellness Gala

Camp Resilience Leadership & Wellness Gala

The Inaugural Camp Resilience Leadership & Wellness Gala is an elegant evening dedicated to honoring leadership, resilience, and a lifetime of selfless service. This meaningful gathering unites community members and leaders from across our region to celebrate those who have devoted their lives to protecting others and strengthening the well-being of our communities.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Winnisquam, the evening will feature inspiring speakers, live music, demonstrations, and formal presentations highlighting the extraordinary contributions of our Military and First Responder leaders. Together, we will celebrate courage, commitment, and community while supporting the mission and future of Camp Resilience.

While this event is open to the community and public, it is made possible through the generosity of our sponsors and donors whose leadership ensures the continued impact of Camp Resilience’s work.

The Lake Estate on Winnisquam
$150
05:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Patriot Resilient Leader Institute DBA Camp Resilience
6037854930
info@camp-resilience.org
https://www.camp-resilience.org/

Artist Group Info

emullaney@camp-resilience.org
The Lake Estate on Winnisquam
725 Laconia Road
Tilton, New Hampshire 03276
(603) 202-3560
https://thelakeestatenh.com/

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