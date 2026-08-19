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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Camp Hale Plunge

Camp Hale Plunge

Run, splash, and plunge into Squam Lake for Camp Hale's 3rd annual Plunge fundraiser!

Join us at 9:00 a.m. for piping hot beverages, breakfast treats, live music, and the return of our crowd-favorite lakeside sauna - the perfect way to warm up after taking the plunge.

Registration is $75 per person — you can either pay this amount or fundraise it through your own network.

Camp Hale
$75
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United South End Settlements
6173758150
info@uses.org
https://www.uses.org/

Artist Group Info

szellers@uses.org
Camp Hale
92 Millbridge Road
Sandwich, New Hampshire 03227
https://www.uses.org/programs/camphale/

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