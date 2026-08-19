Camp Hale Plunge
Camp Hale Plunge
Run, splash, and plunge into Squam Lake for Camp Hale's 3rd annual Plunge fundraiser!
Join us at 9:00 a.m. for piping hot beverages, breakfast treats, live music, and the return of our crowd-favorite lakeside sauna - the perfect way to warm up after taking the plunge.
Registration is $75 per person — you can either pay this amount or fundraise it through your own network.
Camp Hale
$75
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
United South End Settlements
6173758150
info@uses.org
Artist Group Info
szellers@uses.org