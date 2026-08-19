Camp Hale Plunge

Run, splash, and plunge into Squam Lake for Camp Hale's 3rd annual Plunge fundraiser!

Join us at 9:00 a.m. for piping hot beverages, breakfast treats, live music, and the return of our crowd-favorite lakeside sauna - the perfect way to warm up after taking the plunge.

Registration is $75 per person — you can either pay this amount or fundraise it through your own network.