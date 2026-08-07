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C.O.R.E. Strength for Healing

C.O.R.E. Strength for Healing

C.O.R.E. Strength for Healing is an interactive, strengths-based workshop designed to help participants reconnect with the inner qualities that support healing, growth, and well-being. Through guided reflection, practical activities, and meaningful discussion, participants explore Compassion, Optimism, Resilience, and Empowerment, leaving with practical tools, renewed hope, and greater confidence to navigate life's challenges. No matter where you are on your journey, you are welcome.

Virtual (Zoom)
$35.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TOGETHER: A Heart2Heart Recovery Mission
together.heart2heart@gmail.com
togetherheart2heart.com

Artist Group Info

niki22curtis@gmail.com
Virtual (Zoom)

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