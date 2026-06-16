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Build Your Own Floating Wetland

Build Your Own Floating Wetland

Floating wetlands are platforms containing native plants that float on the water's surface. Their plants roots absorb excess nutrients, capture suspended solids, and provide habitat for beneficial microorganisms that help break down pollutants. These systems can improve water quality, enhance biodiversity, and strengthen shoreline resilience.

Join Pollyanna at the Squam Lakes Association (534 US Rt. 3 Holderness, NH) for a hands-on workshop and learn how floating wetlands can improve water quality and support healthy aquatic ecosystems. Shorefront property owners are encouraged to participate, as each participant will take home a 4x3 foot floating wetland to install at their dock for the summer.

Participation Fee: $50 per person

This workshop is part of the Squam Lakes Watershed Management Plan.
Space is limited. Sign up today at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/build-your-own-floating-wetland

Squam Lakes Association
$50 per person
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022

Artist Group Info

info@squamlakes.org
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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