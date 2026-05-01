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Brunswick in Bloom Garden Tour

Brunswick in Bloom Garden Tour

Five Years of Blooming Beauty!
We are excited to present the 5th Annual Brunswick in Bloom Garden Tour! We have curated a wonderful array of Brunswick's best gardens for your to enjoy -- all to benefit Oasis Free Clinics.

Stroll at your own pace through a diverse collection of gardens showcasing the best of coastal Maine horticulture. From perennial borders bursting with summer color to tranquil shade gardens and innovative vegetable plots, each stop offers fresh ideas and the chance to chat with passionate gardeners who call Brunswick home.

Garden Party Celebration
Your tour concludes with a complimentary Garden Party where the Brunswick gardening community comes together to toast another successful year. Enjoy refreshments and conversation in a festive outdoor setting-the perfect ending to a perfect garden day.

Garden Party: 3:00 PM following the tour | Free for all tour participants

Supporting Our Community
Every ticket purchased benefits Oasis Free Clinics, providing essential healthcare services to our uninsured neighbors throughout the Midcoast region. Your participation helps ensure that quality medical, dental, vision, and mental health care remains accessible to all who need it.

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3465501-2?pid=10413
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3465501-3?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sat, 18 Jul 2026 10:00 - Sat, 18 Jul 2026 15:00

Venue details: Brunswick, Maine, 04011, United States

Artist / Speaker: katharine watson

Brunswick
Garden Tour Ticket: USD 35.00
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oasis Free Clinics
207-721-9277
aruff@oasisfreeclinics.org
Brunswick
Brunswick
Brunswick, Maine 04011

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