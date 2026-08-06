Bruce Neswick, concert organist

Please join Concerts On The Hill on Friday, September 25 at 7pm, presenting world-class concert organist Bruce Neswick, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of St. John's Létourneau pipe organ, for what promises to be a dazzling display of exceptional skill, impeccable taste, and prolific performance.

The concert will be simulcast via HD projection downstairs in the sanctuary so that all attendees can get an up-close and personal view of the action right from their seats. People of all ages will delight in getting to see the intricacies of playing the organ on the big screen.

At the conclusion of the concert, all are invited to join us next door in Thaxter Hall for a festive reception with light hors d’avours and refreshments. This event is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come together as a congregation to celebrate what so many worked so hard to achieve: “An Organ for the Heart of Portsmouth.”

Visit our website to learn more, and hear samples of Bruce's playing, described as having "[...] agreeable spontaneity and plenty of coloristic variety...Neswick's beautifully contoured account made it gratifying....Neswick gave a compelling performance.” (The American Organist)