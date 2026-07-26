Bruce Mattson Band Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH
Bruce Mattson Band Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH
The Bruce Mattson Band plays jazz, R&B and centers around Hammond B3 player Bruce Mattson. Join us for the CD Release party to celebrate “Vintage Modern”
Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
Bruce Mattson Band
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13Brookline, New Hampshire 03033