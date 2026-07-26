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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

Bruce Mattson Band Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

Bruce Mattson Band Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

The Bruce Mattson Band plays jazz, R&B and centers around Hammond B3 player Bruce Mattson. Join us for the CD Release party to celebrate “Vintage Modern”

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Bruce Mattson Band
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
https://www.brucemattson.com/
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

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