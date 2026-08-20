Brigade Lecture Series Presents: General John Stark—NH’s Hero

The 2026 Brigade Lecture Series continues with “General John Stark—NH’s Hero” with Matt Labbe, Principal Investigator, Monadnock Archaeological Consulting, LLC on Wednesday, August 26 at 2:00 pm. The Brigade Lecture Series is produced by the Pierce Brigade and held May through October in Concord at the Pierce Manse—the historic home of President Franklin Pierce, the 14th President of the United States. Brigade Lecture Series programs are free and open to the public.

A frequent contributor and former board member to the Friends of Stark Park, presenter Matt Labbe has been interested in the history of this area since he was a child. Labbe followed this passion to adulthood and currently works as a Principal Investigator for Monadnock Archaeological Consulting, LLC. His work has been featured in several regional magazines and journals. A New Hampshire native, he is interested in the establishment and growth of towns. His work on the early settlement of Manchester has been published in Historical New Hampshire.

The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, is welcoming new volunteers interested in helping to share the Pierces’ story.

Subsequent Brigade Lecture Series programs include “Henry Dearborn—From Captain to Cabinet Secretary” on September 23 (sponsored by NH Humanities); and “Paul Revere and the Paul Revere House” on October 28.

The Pierce Manse is located at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, NH. The Manse is open for guided tours through October 24 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm. No reservations are required.

More information, including a complete calendar of events, can be found at www.piercemanse.org.

