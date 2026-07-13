Brendan Cleary at The Music Hall Lounge 9/10 & 9/11
Brendan Cleary at The Music Hall Lounge 9/10 & 9/11
Brendan Cleary returns to Portsmouth, NH for two nights of live acoustic music.
Thursday, September 10 — 7 PM
Friday, September 11 — 8 PM
Brendan’s music blends folk, Americana, blues, and soul, carried by warm vocals, sharp songwriting, and an intimate live performance style. Expect original songs, stories, and a song-forward evening built for a listening room.
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The Music Hall Lounge
$20 Advance / $24 Day of Show / $30 Premium
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Brendan Cleary
bclearymusic@gmail.com
The Music Hall Lounge
131 Congress StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801