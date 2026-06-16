Botanical Printmaking at Aplomb
Botanical Printmaking at Aplomb
This hands-on workshop introduces participants to direct contact printmaking, a monoprinting process that uses natural materials to create detailed, one-of-a-kind botanical prints. Working with leaves, flowers, and other plant materials, participants will apply ink directly to their surfaces and press them onto paper to capture their unique shapes, textures, and intricate details. No prior experience is required.
The Aplomb Project
$50
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central AveDover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org