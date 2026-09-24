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Boston Roller Derby Home Team CHAMPIONSHIP! 10/3/26

Boston Roller Derby Home Team CHAMPIONSHIP! 10/3/26

Boston Roller Derby's Home Team season wraps up with two high-energy bouts on decide this year's CHAMPS! 10/3/26 at Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington, MA

In addition to cheering for your favorite team, fans can enjoy food, local vendors, and an on-site after-party. Doors open at 4 PM. First whistle blows for the Bronze Game featuring the Disco Infernals and the Cosmos at 5 PM. The Championship Game follows at 7 PM with the Nutcrackers going skate-to-skate with the Horrors for the title.

Online tickets start at $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-17 (under 6 are free.) Tickets also available at the door (cash only.) ALL are welcome! www.bostonrollerderby.com

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3840583-0?pid=10413
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3840583-2?pid=10413
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3840583-3?pid=10413
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3840583-4?pid=10413

Shriners Auditorium
$0-$29.00
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boston Roller Derby
info@bostonderby.com
Shriners Auditorium
99 Fordham Road
Wilmington, Massachusetts 01887

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