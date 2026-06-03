Boston Civic Symphony
Boston Civic Symphony
Summer Music Associates is celebrating its 53rd season this summer!
We are a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring distinctive and diverse classical and jazz performances to our beautiful Lake Sunapee area.
The SMA Youth Outreach Program, in collaboration with local educators and administrators, provides dynamic professional musical events to engage, inspire, and educate our youth about the power of music in their lives.
Sawyer Theater / Colby Sawyer College
Adults $30, Students Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Summer Music Associates
6035268234
info@summermusicassociates.com
Artist Group Info
Keila Wakao
ntripp22@comcast.net
Sawyer Theater / Colby Sawyer College
541 Main StNew London, New Hampshire 03257
(603) 526-3000