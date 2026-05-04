Bosey Joe GREENWAVE

Can plants play music? You bet.

Join us on May 8 for GREENWAVE, an evening of live, original electronic music created by and with plants. Led by Bosey Joe, this one-of-a-kind performance uses specialized equipment to translate plant activity into sound, allowing living organisms to interact directly with synthesizers and shape the music in real time.

Blending elements of dance, ambient, modular synthesis, and live looping, GREENWAVE is equal parts concert and experiment. Each performance is entirely unique, guided by the subtle signals of the plants themselves and the creative interplay between nature and technology.

The result is an immersive and unpredictable sonic experience that challenges the boundaries of what music can be — and who, or what, can create it.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own plants and discover what sounds they might contribute to the evening.