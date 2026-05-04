© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Bosey Joe GREENWAVE

Bosey Joe GREENWAVE

Can plants play music? You bet.

Join us on May 8 for GREENWAVE, an evening of live, original electronic music created by and with plants. Led by Bosey Joe, this one-of-a-kind performance uses specialized equipment to translate plant activity into sound, allowing living organisms to interact directly with synthesizers and shape the music in real time.

Blending elements of dance, ambient, modular synthesis, and live looping, GREENWAVE is equal parts concert and experiment. Each performance is entirely unique, guided by the subtle signals of the plants themselves and the creative interplay between nature and technology.

The result is an immersive and unpredictable sonic experience that challenges the boundaries of what music can be — and who, or what, can create it.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own plants and discover what sounds they might contribute to the evening.

WSCA Button Factory Stage
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Bosey Joe
boseyjoe@gmail.com
http://www.boseyjoe.com/
WSCA Button Factory Stage
909 Islington St
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.