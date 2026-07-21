Boots, Brews, and BBQ Country Concert at Mel's Funway Park

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Mel's Funway Park | Litchfield, NH

Just 5 minutes from Manchester and 45 minutes from Boston

No shirt, no shoes, no Kenny at Gillette this summer? No problem!

Get ready for a full day of country music, cold brews, BBQ, and summer fun at Boots, Brews & BBQ at Mel's Funway Park in Litchfield, NH!

The Redneck Castaway Band's Tribute to Kenny Chesney is bringing the country hits to Litchfield for an unforgettable summer concert.

Enjoy live music from Houston Bernard, Elisa Smith, Tiny Little Lies, and the Redneck Castaway Band, plus great food, cold drinks, and a fireworks finale!

Doors: 3 PM

Concert: 3–9 PM

Fireworks: 9 PM

https://www.melsfunwaypark.com/events/boots-brews-and-bbq/

General Admission & VIP Tickets Available Now!