Book-to-Film Fridays at NHPL

Some books are just so good, they need to be made into movies! Explore your favorite book's adaptation to the silver screen at Book to Film Fridays. Our screenings will cover all genres, time periods, and categories-- with the original book available for check out after every film ends!

2/5/27: Life of Pi (2012), Rated PG

"After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with their sons and a few remaining animals. Tragedy strikes when a terrible storm sinks the ship, leaving the Patels' teenage son, Pi, as the only human survivor. However, Pi is not alone; a fearsome Bengal tiger has also found refuge aboard the lifeboat. As days turn into weeks and weeks drag into months, Pi and the tiger must learn to trust each other if both are to survive." - Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

2/12/27: The Help (2011), Rated PG-13

"In the 1960s Mississippi, Southern society girl Skeeter returns from college with dreams of being a writer. She turns her small town on its ear by choosing to interview the Black women who have spent their lives taking care of prominent white families. Only Aibileen, the housekeeper of Skeeter's best friend, will talk at first. But as the pair continue the collaboration, more women decide to come forward, and as it turns out, they have quite a lot to say." - Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

2/19/27: Brooklyn (2015), Rated PG-13

"Young Irish immigrant Eilis Lace navigates her way through 1950s Brooklyn. Lured by the promise of America, Eilis departs Ireland and the comfort of her mother's home for the shores of New York City. The initial shackles of homesickness quickly diminish as a fresh romance sweeps Eilis into the intoxicating charm of love. But soon, her past disrupts her new vivacity, and Eilis must choose between two countries and the lives that exist within." - Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

2/26/27: Into the Wild (2007), Rated R

"A top student and athlete leaves his middle-class life to venture into Alaska, only to meet people who will eventually shape his values and life." -Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes