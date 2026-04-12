Book-to-Film Fridays at NHPL

Some books are just so good, they need to be made into movies! Explore your favorite book's adaptation to the silver screen at Book to Film Fridays. Our screenings will cover all genres, time periods, and categories-- with the original book available for check out after every film ends!

12/4/26: Julie & Julia (2009), Rated PG-13

"Frustrated with a soul-killing job, New Yorker Julie Powell embarks on a daring project: she vows to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child's landmark cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." Intertwined with Julie's story is the true tale of how Julia Child herself conquered French cuisine with passion, fearlessness, and plenty of butter." - Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

12/11/26: Hidden Figures (2016), Rated PG

"Three brilliant African American women at NASA, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history, the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world." - Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

12/18/26: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), Rated G

"The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge. Other Muppets -- Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and Sam the Eagle -- weave in and out of the story, while Scrooge receives visits from spirits of three Christmases -- past, present and future. They show him the error of his self-serving ways, but the miserable old man seems to be past any hope of redemption and happiness." -Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes