Book-to-Film Fridays at NHPL

Some books are just so good, they need to be made into movies! Explore your favorite book's adaptation to the silver screen at Book to Film Fridays. Our screenings will cover all genres, time periods, and categories-- with the original book available for check out after every film ends!

9/4/26: Dune (2021), Rated PG-13

"Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to a dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of a precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive."- Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

9/11/26: Conclave (2024), Rated PG

"CONCLAVE follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events -- selecting the new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church." - Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

9/18/26: The Secret Life of Bees (2008), Rated PG-13

"Haunted by memories of her late mother and abused by her father (Paul Bettany), 14-year-old Lily Owens (Dakota Fanning) runs away with her friend and caregiver Rosaleen (Jennifer Hudson) to the South Carolina town that holds the key to her mother's past. There, Lily meets the Boatwright sisters (Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, Sophie Okonedo), who take her in and teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. Lily also discovers that the truth about her mother is closer than she thinks." -Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes

9/25/26: The Da Vinci Code (2006), Rated PG-13

"A murder in Paris' Louvre Museum and cryptic clues in some of Leonardo da Vinci's most famous paintings lead to the discovery of a religious mystery. For 2,000 years a secret society closely guards information that -- should it come to light -- could rock the very foundations of Christianity." - Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes