Book Signing: Jeremy Osgood

Author and wildlife photographer, Jeremy Osgood will be available for book signing. Although Jeremy now resides near Nashville with his wife, two daughters, and their rescue dogs, he grew up in Wolfeboro. Surrounded by the picturesque setting, he cultivated a passion for the outdoors, photography, and writing.

Titles to explore:

Beneath the Surface Waters: A Winnipesaukee Fish Tale A middle-grade fantasy novel. Join Reuben and his brothers as they race to reverse an old family potion through the hidden depths of Lake Winnipesaukee.

Carved in Granite: The Legend of Chocorua

A special 5th Anniversary Edition of his historical novel — inspired by New Hampshire’s legend of Chocorua, intertwined with the real events that shaped the state's beginnings — a story of friendship, hope, and sacrifice on the early frontier.

Both books will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 603-569-6030.

23A North Main St. Wolfeboro, NH 03894

