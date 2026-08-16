© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Book Signing: Jeremy Osgood

Book Signing: Jeremy Osgood

Author and wildlife photographer, Jeremy Osgood will be available for book signing. Although Jeremy now resides near Nashville with his wife, two daughters, and their rescue dogs, he grew up in Wolfeboro. Surrounded by the picturesque setting, he cultivated a passion for the outdoors, photography, and writing.

Titles to explore:
Beneath the Surface Waters: A Winnipesaukee Fish Tale A middle-grade fantasy novel. Join Reuben and his brothers as they race to reverse an old family potion through the hidden depths of Lake Winnipesaukee.

Carved in Granite: The Legend of Chocorua
A special 5th Anniversary Edition of his historical novel — inspired by New Hampshire’s legend of Chocorua, intertwined with the real events that shaped the state's beginnings — a story of friendship, hope, and sacrifice on the early frontier.

Both books will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 603-569-6030.
23A North Main St. Wolfeboro, NH 03894

The Country Bookseller
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
The Country Bookseller
23a North Main St.
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
(603)569-6030
books@thecountrybookseller.com
http://thecountrybookseller.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.