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Block Print Wine Totes

Block Print Wine Totes

Spend the evening crafting, creating, sipping & eating at the amazing Gilmanton Winery. You’ll leave with a one-of-of a kind tote you made yourself ✨

In this two-hour block printing workshop you will carve your own soft lino block and hand print it onto a canvas wine tote perfect to fit the Gilmanton wine selection to fit your Father’s Day gifting needs. It is a beginner friendly workshop and the most fun you’ll have crafting for that special event coming up. You can purchase your own bottles at the end of the night as a perfect way to top off the night. Have dinner, apps, some wine while crafting with your friends this summer night.

What you'll make

🍷 One hand printed canvas wine tote 3" x 10.5" x 3" , also it can accommodate flowers

Carved and printed in your original design. Don’t worry we’ll have some starter ideas, already carved blocks for you too.

✨ What's included:

Instructor guided block carving + printing

Soft lino blocks, carving tools and brayer rollers + inks

cotton tote

✨ This is perfect for you if...

You've been looking for an excuse to do something fun and creative

You have a friend who would absolutely love this (send this to them!)

You're a wine lover who wants to make something beautiful and need a last minute gift for dad or your husband

You just need a great night out

Gilmanton Winery & Vineyard
$55
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Slow Craft LLC
(508) 318-8530
hello@slowcraftco.com
www.slowcraftco.com

Artist Group Info

cynknits@gmail.com
Gilmanton Winery & Vineyard
528 Meadow Pond Road
Gilmanton, New Hampshire 03237
(603) 267-9463
event@gwvineyard.com
https://www.gilmantonwinery.com/

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