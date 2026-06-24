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Blizzard of Ozz

Blizzard of Ozz

March 19th, 1982, the rock and metal world lost the latest up and coming guitar icon Randy Rhoads. Randy wrote and recorded Ozzy Osbourne's timeless debut album "Blizzard of Ozz" and its follow up cult classic "Diary of a Madman". This band, Blizzard of Ozz, focuses heavily on Ozzy's solo career with late guitarist Randy Rhoads.

The Claremont Opera House
$30-$35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Claremont Opera House
(603) 542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info
The Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House Square
Claremont, New Hampshire 03743
603-542-4433
boxoffice@cohnh.org
https://cohnh.org/

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