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Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute

Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute

Experience Taylor Swift’s greatest hits brought to life on stage! Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute is the closest you’ll get to the real thing, with song-by-song, outfit-by-outfit recreations of the Eras Tour.

Fronted by the charismatic Olivia Mojica, who embodies Taylor’s spirit with every note and move, Blank Space is more than just a tribute—it’s a full-scale recreation of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking musicians and dancers, dazzling visuals, and intricate choreography.

Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
$49-$174
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
info@greatwaters.org
https://greatwaters.org/
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
483 Ossipee Park Rd
Moultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org
https://greatwaters.org/

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