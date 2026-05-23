Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute
Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute
Experience Taylor Swift’s greatest hits brought to life on stage! Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute is the closest you’ll get to the real thing, with song-by-song, outfit-by-outfit recreations of the Eras Tour.
Fronted by the charismatic Olivia Mojica, who embodies Taylor’s spirit with every note and move, Blank Space is more than just a tribute—it’s a full-scale recreation of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking musicians and dancers, dazzling visuals, and intricate choreography.
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
$49-$174
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
info@greatwaters.org
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
483 Ossipee Park RdMoultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org