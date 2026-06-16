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Birds on the Water

Birds on the Water

Paddle along the shore of Squam Lake watching the birds by joining the Squam Lakes Association and the Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Eric for a 2-3 hour guided birdwatching paddle near the shore of Squam Lake on June 27th from 7:00AM to 10:00AM. Make sure to bring plenty of water, a hat, sunscreen, and anything else to be prepared for a morning on the water under the summer morning sun. Feel free to bring your own binoculars, kayaks, and/or lifejackets, but we can provide those if you do not have any.

This program is for all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is free, but registration is required on our events calendar!

Squam Lakes Association
07:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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